Waiharara road blocked by rolled logging truck, motorists advised to avoid area

A logging truck has rolled closing a road in the Far North.

Police said Far North Rd at Waiharara was blocked in both directions, with logs covering the road and a neighbouring paddock.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“There are no diversions available and police are asking motorists to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.”