Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Did $2m of consulting work save taxpayers $200m on Waikato medical school?

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Medical schools in Auckland and Dunedin will be funded to train 25 more doctors a year between them. Video / Mark Mitchell
Kate MacNamara
Analysis by Kate MacNamaraLearn more

THE FACTS

  • The Government has agreed to build a new medical school at Waikato University
  • It will cost $230m of which $82.85m is coming from the Government and $150m from the university
  • From 2028 the school will add 120 medical training places annually

The University of Waikato finally has the Government nod to push ahead with its long sought-after medical school, but on a heavily scaled-back budget.

Originally, both the National Party and the Ministry of Health mooted a $380 million cost to establishing a new school, based on figures provided

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save