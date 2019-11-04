COMMENT:

It was only a month or two ago that investors were fretting over an inverted yield curve, waning economic growth, and a looming recession in some parts of the world.

Interest rates were expected to collapse further as central banks were forced to embark on aggressive policy stimulus, and negative interest rates were even being touted as a possibility in New Zealand.

READ MORE:
'It's a start' - business confidence starting to stabilise
Bruce Cotterill: Don't blame the market for low business confidence
Business Debate: Is confidence really as bad as it seems?
Liam Dann: What

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.