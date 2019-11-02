COMMENT:

Should we be celebrating a resurgent Auckland property market?

You could almost hear the collective cheer from the property sector when Westpac's latest upbeat housing market forecast hit the headlines.

Even the Government might have been quietly happy to hear that prices are on the rise again.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That would give the sluggish economy a nice stimulatory lift.

After a long winter of negative economic sentiment, low business confidence and talk that we are sliding into recession, it's kind of hard not to read the market shift as good news.

It could provide a timely hit.

But it's a sugar

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.