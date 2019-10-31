Sky has revealed another restriction on the 21.8 million shares it granted NZ Rugby as part of its new Sanzaar deal.

READ MORE:
As he fronts to angry shareholders, Sky boss describes brutal cricket fight
Streaming Wars: Spark grabs more cricket, Sky extends netball deal
Streaming wars: ABC's iView hits NZ, Apple TV+ and Disney+ just days away - how they stack up

The deal, announced in October, gives Sky rights to All Blacks, Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup games through to 2026 for an undisclosed cash sum (the Herald understands it was $400m) plus a 5

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.