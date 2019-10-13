New Zealand Rugby's move to take a 5 per cent stake in Sky TV could mean other broadcasters are locked out of rugby coverage in the future, an analyst says.

Sky TV confirmed this morning it had acquired the All Blacks and Super Rugby Rights until 2025.

The deal will see NZR take a 5 per cent stake in Sky, provided they get shareholder approval.

Adrian Allbon, a senior analyst at Craigs Investment Partners, said the deal was a good alignment for Sky shareholders.

He said it would also make it harder for rivals to take the rugby rights

