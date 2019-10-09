New Zealand Cricket is set to make a major announcement this morning.

NZME understands it could be regarding a future broadcasting rights deal.

The current deal for domestic rights, all games played in New Zealand, held by Sky Sport runs until mid-2020.

It's understood Spark Sport have also been in discussions with New Zealand Cricket and is believed to be in the running to nab those rights away.

Last month new Sky chief executive Martin Stewart made a strong statement when it came to holding key sports rights.

Spark and TVNZ won the rights to this year's Rugby World Cup in April, 2018, with industry sources saying Spark paid $13m (or roughly double what Sky paid in 2015), with $1m of the cost defrayed by TVNZ.

"We dropped the ball," Stewart said in a reference to his company's loss of various sports rights before his arrival including the Rugby World Cup to Spark.

"We're not going to drop it again."

In July, Sky signed a six-year deal with Cricket Australia, which includes this year's Boxing Day test against the Black Caps.

Spark Sport's coverage of the Rugby World Cup has had its issues.

Spark have been inundated with complaints on social media, as rugby fans have seen their pictures cut out or buffer during games.

As of Wednesday, there had been over 186,000 Spark Sport subscriptions for the Rugby World Cup Tournament Pass.