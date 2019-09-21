A marketing expert has described Spark's failure to deliver a successful stream last night as "pretty disastrous" for the company.

Ben Goodale, who has spent decades in the marketing industry, told the Herald Spark's failure to deliver a stream for the full match between the All Blacks and South Africa was an own goal for the company.

"You just have to look at the Twitter feeds, the press and also people just talking to each other. None of it is good for Spark," he said.

"The thing that also struck me is that it's on the front page of the Guardian online. It's made international news. 'New Zealanders vent anger at being unable to watch Rugby World Cup' is on the Guardian. Their failure has made international news."

Goodale says the hit will be particularly hard given Spark has spent tens of millions rebranding to move the company away from the legacy of the Telecom brand - as well as hedging a huge bet on Spark sport.

While Spark's backup plan may have worked, it was also a case of a company presenting itself as the future of broadcasting relying on a traditional channel to get the job done. What's more is that the experience via traditional broadcast was also far superior.

"When they switched to Duke in the second half, the picture was so much better," Goodale says.

"When we were getting the feed delivered via satellite, the picture was perfect. When it was delivered via broadband, it wasn't perfect. As a consumer, what conclusion am I supposed to draw from that?"

Goodale also doesn't buy the fact that the issues are limited to rural viewers, saying that his experience was in Auckland's Titirangi was average at best.

"I splashed out on the Rugby Pass and then proceeded to have fuzzy picture every few minutes and the feed blanking out," he says.

"A lot of people there would have been working hard to make it work, but it's a sub-optimum product."

Goodale did not believe that Spark's failure would affect the trust New Zealanders have in streaming overall, explaining that Spark's performance is essentially being measured against the other players in the market.

"The performance services like Netflix and Amazon are influencing everyone's perception on how poor the Spark option is. People don't complain about the picture on those services," he says.

"But as a sports fan, I know the picture on Spark Sport is not as good as it would be on Sky."

Goodale says the point of technology is really to move things forward and improve the experience, but Spark simply hasn't done that in this instance.

"You have to ask whether Spark really needs to be in this space when there have been operations like Sky doing it for a long time and do it really well."