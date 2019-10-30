Eftpos first arrived in New Zealand in 1989. It was back when wine first began being sold in supermarkets, and David Lange was Prime Minister of the country.

Back when the population size was just shy of three million people.

Fast forward 30 years, and with an additional near two million people, New Zealanders have since then collectively spent close to one trillion dollars through the network of eftpos company Paymark, which processes 75 per cent of the country's electronic card transactions and owns the system that moves money between the banks and retailers.

According to Paymark's 30 Years of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's next? The post-plastic world