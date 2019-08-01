Ten years from now, going shopping will be a lot like walking through an airport. No, not because it will mean grappling with endless queues, but because retailers will be using facial recognition technology and biometric scanning that travellers are already familiar with.

By then, you could be able to pay for your purchases by taking a selfie, your favourite retailers could recognise you instantly as you enter their store, sending personalised deals to your smartwatch, and robots could be scanning supermarket shelves to keep tabs on stock levels.

Electronic shelf labelling will be standard, complete with cameras that assess

