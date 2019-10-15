Taxpayer-backed Caldera Health, which was developing a urine test to detect prostate cancer, is being wound up after a decade-long slog.

Some $16 million of shareholders' funds were spent on research and development in a 10-year effort to develop a non-invasive, low-cost test, chairman Alastair MacCormick told the Herald.

But although the R&D drive was successful in late-stage trials, companies in the US, Europe and Japan have recently made similar breakthroughs and investors decided it was not financially viable to compete.

READ MORE:
Obituary: Scientist who seized every opportunity for medical research
Simon Wilson: Should we screen? A tale

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.