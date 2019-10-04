"I don't know how many people you've lost to cancer, but it's too damn many," says Bill Buckley.

Over the past four years, the 76-year-old Buckley has thrown much of his wealth - recently estimated by the NBR Rich List at $110 million - into creating a new company, Neutron Therapeutics, which aims to treat deadly tumours using Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). In other words, a neutron beam that zaps a tumour cell-by-cell.

READ MORE:
Cancer shock: Kiwis raise $150k for 6yo's treatment, then medical team drop bombshell
Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, reveals he has breast cancer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.