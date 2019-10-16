Being in business is never easy, but no doubt harder when sentiment in the community and among consumers is low. Here, small business experts and industry figures share their top tips and advice to help businesses of all sizes get ahead.

Money in, money out

Business Mentors chief executive Craig Garner says it is important that businesses pay their bills, especially tax, even if they don't think they have the money to do so. He says it is a matter of do or die.

"Avoiding paying the bills, especially your tax, is a no-win situation. If you leave payments due

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Look after your customers

Have a plan and work to it

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Do more of what you've done well

Audit everything

Boost productivity with technology

Consider opportunities in your sector

Hold on to good staff