COMMENT:

Spark's coup in winning the NZ Cricket rights has confirmed that New Zealand sports fans will face some tough decisions as the great unbundling of local broadcasting hurtles onward.

Customers will now need two subscriptions to be able to catch all the Black Caps games, with Sky holding the international rights and Spark claiming the local rights.

READ MORE:
Comment: Who's to blame for Spark Sport woes? Apparently, you are
The idiot's guide to streaming
Pay TV wars: Spark Sport nab cricket rights from Sky

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But cricket is only a small part of the picture. Football has

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.