COMMENT:

In the immediate aftermath of Spark Sport's slip-up during the fixture between New Zealand and South Africa, we saw Spark's team go on an apology tour, admitting the performance of the service simply wasn't good enough.

The willingness of Spark Sport boss Jeff Latch and new chief executive Jolie Hodson to front seemed at first a rare example of corporate humility – a company willing to acknowledge that it had made a big mistake.

READ MORE:
Premium - UPDATED: The idiot's guide to streaming, from the Rugby World Cup to better Netflix
Spark Sport customer offered 'pathetic' 10%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.