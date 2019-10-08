Even before Treasury revealed the super-surplus, Finance Minister Grant Robertson was facing calls to spend more. Now the chorus could become deafening.

But while Robertson said the Government is in a strong position to step in on a rainy day, he dismissed the conclusion that the day was coming.

When it comes to the Government's books, the numbers are always vast - and often rather misleading.

Treasury revealed that the surplus in the Crown accounts was $7.5 billion in the year to June 30, $2b larger than last year and $4b larger than was expected when the Budget was released

