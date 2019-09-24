Factors outside New Zealand's control made business leaders more pessimistic about the economy and financial outlook lately, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

After this morning's Mood of the Boardroom debate with National finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith, Robertson defended the coalition Government's performance, saying business leaders' negativity was about global, not domestic concerns.

And those were largely outside our control.

"When we look around the world there's plenty of reasons to be concerned. The top seven concerns of business were all international, focusing particularly around the China-US trade was and Brexit" Robertson said of the survey out today.

"It's understandable there's

