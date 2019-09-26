Jetstar is consulting staff on its intention to pull out of the regions from December 1 after four years of losing money. What led to this, and what's the impact on domestic aviation?

Domestic flying in NZ is a tough business

This country is dotted with airlines that have given it a go and failed, and routes that just don't pay.

Notably, Air New Zealand has seen off Ansett's domestic operations, Pacific Blue and in a parting gift to the Kiwi carrier's former chief executive Christopher Luxon, Jetstar's regional operation.

READ MORE:
Plugging the gaps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2015 Air NZ revealed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is bad news — for nearly everyone

The Qantas-Air NZ deal is back in the spotlight

The danger of ''flying blind''with code shares

The politics are changing