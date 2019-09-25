Air New Zealand flight planners have started work on filling some of the gaps left by Jetstar's withdrawal from regional routes.

Jetstar's decision to quit turbo prop operations delivered a gift to Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon's successor.

While the departing head played down the impact of the move by the Qantas offshoot, the airline he officially left at midnight will benefit in the long term.

Grant Bradley talks to Christopher Luxon, Air New Zealand CEO. Video Michael Craig

Air New Zealand shares leapt on the news around lunch time before closing up nearly 3 per cent up at $2.75.

One analyst said it would give the airline scope to

