Christopher Luxon says he's ''appreciated'' the career advice he's got since he announced he was stepping down as chief of Air New Zealand and floated the option of a move to politics.

The 49-year-old will finish at the airline after eight years on Wednesday, the last six and a half as chief executive.

He says he is happy to ''learn and unlearn'' for his next move.

''You have to unlearn stuff that made you successful in your old role and learn stuff that can make you successful in your new role. Whatever transition I go through in the future that's how I'm wired and think about things.''

Advertisement

A National Party seat has been speculated on as a possibility for Luxon was today not about to reveal whether this his next move but said he'd be prepared to start at the bottom, no matter what he did.

Asked about criticism of possibly ''parachuting'' into a safe seat, he said: '' If do make that decision I'm under no illusions that I'm relearning and unlearning and starting from the beginning in a whole new thing,'' he said.

A new corporate job is a possibility and he is still considering working for a non-profit organisation.

''I appreciate the huge interest that everyone has about that but I'm not dealing with it until I'm finished at Air New Zealand,'' he told the Weekend Herald.

''There's been lots of speculation and I appreciate all that career advice. From my perspective whatever I do next if it was politics I'm starting very much at the beginning and I've got lots to learn.''

Asked whether he'd be happy to go knocking on door on a cold evening, Luxon said he would.

'' I'm a big extrovert. I get very energised by being around people - that's the kind of stuff I love although I'm not saying I'm doing it (politics).''

Luxon, who has led the airline through a period of rapid growth, said business leaders could also bring about big changes.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Luxon the flying salesman

''I do think in a world where political cycles are increasingly short term that with the challenges we've got — that business leaders are in a better position to take a longer run view.''

Luxon, a Christian, also praised the work of those in the non-profit sector.

''I admire alot of people in the non-profit world for the work they do. They may not have power in our society but they are passionate about what they do and I'm very inspired by those people and I'm very interested n a pathway that I will genuinely pursue.''

He's been consistent about keeping silent on which way he is heading since announcing his resignation, the timing of which came as a surprise to some at the airline and has prompted a worldwide hunt for a successor.

''I need to get through this and finish well at Air New Zealand.''

Christopher Luxon was named in June 2012 as successor to Rob Fyfe. Photo / Sarah Ivey

He knows exactly what he'll be doing the next day though.

''I wake up on Thursday and I'm co-ordinating the building of a new garage which is already underway.''

He had a decking project at a holiday house, wants to do a day skipper's Coastguard course and then learn some more Te Reo.

''And I do have to take my car for a service.''

His last day at the airline is the day of the annual shareholders meeting where there may be an announcement on his successor.

Chief revenue officer Cam Wallace is seen as a leading internal candidate, and has strong credentials throughout the airline. Former Air New Zealand executives Andrew David and Lesley Grant, who both have top executive roles in Qantas, are also possibilities.

Luxon says it's a board call but the new boss needs to have commercial acumen combined with ''values driven'' leadership.

He says the sustained commercial success was the highlight for him.

''I'm comfortable with the record and what we achieved in the eight years I've been working here. I think we got the big pieces right.''