Christopher Luxon says he's ''appreciated'' the career advice he's got since he announced he was stepping down as chief of Air New Zealand and floated the option of a move to politics.

The 49-year-old will finish at the airline after eight years on Wednesday, the last six and a half as chief executive.

He says he is happy to ''learn and unlearn'' for his next move.

''You have to unlearn stuff that made you successful in your old role and learn stuff that can make you successful in your new role. Whatever transition I go through in the future that's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.