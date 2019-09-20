Christopher Luxon leaves Air New Zealand next week after eight years.

He began by running the international airline, where he made big changes before being appointed to the top job. Grant Bradley looks at some of the key areas that have marked his time in the role.

Commercial performance

A description of Luxon as commercially relentless was quickly corrected by one insider to ''commercially ruthless''. He has a formidable reputation for hard work; fellow execs who thought they'd beaten him to log in to work at dawn were invariably disappointed.

He knows one way, and that's foot-on-the-throat growth. He leaves

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The passenger experience

Dealing with the competition

Human relations

Regional relations