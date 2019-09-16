German company Bosch is pushing to have electric bikes included in the proposed subsidy scheme for electric vehicles.

E-bike sales are soaring in this country, more than doubling in the past two years in spite of their high price tag compared to other cycles.

Bosche makes components for about 20 brands of e-bikes in New Zealand and says if in the ''Feebate'' programme they would contribute to emission reduction, health and reduction of congestion.

The proposed scheme aims to encourage higher uptake of electric vehicles, knocking around $8000 off a new $60,000 electric car, while large petrol vehicles would cost

