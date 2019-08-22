Sky TV shares will rebound to close to $2 over the next 12 to 18 months, Fat Prophets research head predicts.

"Armageddon is already built-in to the price," he said.

So any good news now - and he saw stirrings of positive developments ahead to day as a gain in streaming subscribers outweighed a fall in satellite subs - should see the stock rise.

He had one proviso, however, Sky TV needed to prevail in its battle with Spark for Sanzar Super Rugby and Rugby Championship rights post-2020 - a proxy for Sky's coming fight with Spark as several major

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.