Disney will debut its new streaming service in New Zealand this November.

According to Variety, the streaming service will roll out in Australia and New Zealand on November 19, one week after it premieres in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

This means Kiwis will be among the first in the world to check out Disney Plus' line-up, with the service expected to expand into all major markets over the next two years.

The service will cost Kiwis $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, and will be available in app form on Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony devices.

Advertisement

New original content expected on Disney Plus includes The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series; a Lady and the Tramp remake; and Marvel series following characters such as Loki, Scarlet Witch and Bucky Barnes.

Disney Plus will also be the exclusive streaming home for Disney films released in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and Toy Story 4.