COMMENT:

Former Sky TV boss John Fellet was happy to cede the Rugby World Cup to Spark Sport rather than pay over-the-odds.

But this morning his successor, Martin Stewart, indicated he would bid til it hurt to keep rights to key sports - then bid some more.

"If someone outbids us, they're going to go broke," he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Having just won a six-year Australian cricket rights deal - including the Boxing Day test against the Black Caps, which Spark was eyeing - Stewart says more deals are ahead.

"We dropped the ball," Stewart said in a reference to his company's

Related articles:

Who will blink first?

More liberal approach to wholesale contracts

Expanded Sky Sport line-up, more streaming content