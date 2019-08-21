As expected, Spark didn't offer any details on Spark Sport subscriber numbers or financials at its full-year report today.

The telco has long-maintained it won't reveal costs until its first half-year report after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But its annual report, also released today, included an intriguing hint at what Spark has spent to gain rights to the likes of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Formula 1 and English Premier League football.

Buried on page 62 of the report is a line noting that Spark's "content rights inventory" costs rose from $13 million in its 2018 financial year to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.