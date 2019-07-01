McDonald's New Zealand is gearing up for nationwide expansion, spending $100 million over the next five years to open at least 15 restaurants and refurbish a string of others throughout the country.

The fast food giant's strategy is to open at least three new restaurants each year over the next five years, and where possible build its own sites. McDonald's owns the real estate of more than half of its 170 New Zealand stores.

McDonald's says it costs more than $4m to open a new restaurant, about $2.2m to build the store and around $2m to fit it out with

