Fast food giant McDonald's spent $173 million on local produce for its New Zealand stores last year, an increase of $18m from a year earlier.
If you factor in the New Zealand produce sent to Australia, the United States and the South Pacific, the company's total bill came to $344m.
In the 2018 calendar year McDonald's purchased more than 89 million buns, rolls, bagels and muffins and 850,000kg of lettuce - enough to stretch the length of 3400 rugby fields.
It went through 14.12 million free range eggs, 6.86 million kg of beef just in New Zealand, and a further 22.45 million kg was purchased globally.
The company also went through 1.6 million kg of cheese and diary products, or 12.7 million globally, the equivalent in weight to around 705 double-decker buses, exported to other McDonald's restaurants around the world.