Hallenstein Glasson Holdings group chief executive Mark Goddard has resigned from the NZX-listed retail company.

Goddard is leaving the company to spend more time with his family and relocate from Christchurch, according to an announcement issued to the NZX.

"Mark intends to relocate to enable him to be closer to his family," company chairman Warren Bell said. "His passion and commitment to retail and our Business, as our group's chief executive will be sincerely missed."

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings will shortly commence the process of appointing a new group chief executive.

Advertisement

Goddard joined the company in the second quarter of 2017 and has steered the company through unpredictable trading conditions and an increasingly tough retail environment.

"During his tenure, he has provided valuable leadership to the senior executives and their teams. Under Mark's leadership, the group has made many notable strategic achievements which are reflected in the group's current position and its performance," Bell said.

"He leaves an exceptionally talented team in place and the business in an excellent position for its continued growth."

Hallenstein Glasson has advised its group profit after tax will be between $15.7 million and $16.2m for the six months ended February 1. It will announce its full earnings for the period on March 29.

In December, the Christchurch based company acknowledged the trading environment in New Zealand and Australia, the markets it operates Hallenstein and Glassons stores in, remained tough.

Hallenstein Glasson gets almost a third of its sales in Australia, where it is expanding having sold its unprofitable upmarket Storm womenswear chain in April.

The firm had 30 Glasson stores and three Hallensteins outlets in Australia at the end of July - out of a group total of 112 in the two countries.

In recent months Hallenstein Glasson has been introducing and trialling interactive technologies in its stores. It has introduced chatbots to its online store and now has interactive fitting rooms in some stores which allow shoppers to play music of their choice.

It has also be trialling hand-held payment devices and "endless aisle" strategies to better utilise stock held at its distribution centre.

The company said it would continue to invest in technology at its AGM in December.