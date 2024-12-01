Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New home building consents fell in October

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.3 billion, down 3.5% from a year before, Stats NZ said this morning. Photo / File

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.3 billion, down 3.5% from a year before, Stats NZ said this morning. Photo / File

Building consents for new dwellings fell 5.2% in October compared to September.

The new data from Stats NZ emerged soon after employment data showed the construction sector shed more than 11,000 jobs in a year.

New data from Stats NZ also showed a 16% decline in consents over the year to October.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.3 billion, down 3.5% from a year before.

Stats NZ said the new dwellings consented in October included 1363 stand-alone houses and 1174 townhouses, flats and units.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For apartments, 183 were consented and so were 130 retirement village units.

Stats NZ said the number of dwellings consented each month could vary significantly due to the timing of big multi-dwelling projects, such as townhouses and apartment buildings.

Last week, Stats NZ said construction sector job numbers fell by 5.3% or 11,141 jobs in the year to October 31.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon last week told the Herald the construction sector ran hot a few years ago, at an unsustainable pace.

A labour crisis and related border closures in 2022 also influenced the sector, he said.

All the regions Stats NZ analysed recorded a year-on-year fall in new dwellings consented.

In Auckland, consents were down by 13,863 or 17% for the year to October 31, compared to the prior year.

In Waikato, consents were down by 2876 or 23%.

Wellington had a larger decline, down by 1766 or 43%.

For the rest of the North Island, new dwelling consents were down by 4913 or 13%.

In Canterbury, consents were down by 6571 in Canterbury or 9.4%.

In the rest of the South Island, consents were down by 3477 or 0.5%.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business