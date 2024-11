The construction sector filled far fewer jobs last month than it did a year earlier. Photo / Bloomberg, File

New Zealand shed more jobs in October.

Across the year, construction sector job numbers fell by 5.3% or 11,141 jobs.

Stats NZ said jobs in health care and social assistance fell by 3.7% or 10,059 compared to October 2023.

Public administration and safety job numbers were down by 7.2% or 12,671 roles.

And in administrative and support services, job numbers last month were down 6.2% (6362 jobs) compared to October 2023.