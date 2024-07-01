New building consents take a tumble

In May this year, there were 3175 new dwellings consented.

Those numbers included 1555 stand-alone houses, 1424 townhouses, flats, and units, 109 apartments, and 87 retirement village units.

Stats NZ said the number of dwellings consented each month could vary significantly due to the timing of large multi-dwelling projects, such as townhouses and apartment buildings.

By the regions

New dwellings consented in the year to May 31 amounted to 14,488 in Auckland, down 26%.

The new dwelling consent numbers were down 25% in Waikato and 36% in Wellington.

The decline was less severe in the rest of the North Island, down 18% year-on-year.

In the South Island, new dwellings consents were down 15% in Canterbury and 17% elsewhere.

The Stats NZ data arrived soon after an Infometrics forecaster said house prices must fall at least another 16% to become anything like affordable.

According to the Real Estate Institute, prices were 15.9% below their 2021 peak.

Stats NZ said the annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.2b, down 7% from the year before.