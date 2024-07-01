Advertisement
New building consents take a tumble

NZ Herald
In May this year, there were 3175 new dwellings consented.

New dwelling consents are down, but the pace of the slowdown seems to be slowing.

Stats NZ said the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented in May fell 1.7%, after falling 2.1% in April.

But in the year to May 31, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 34,851, down 23% from the year before.

And in the year to May 31, the number of new dwellings consented per 1000 residents was 6.6, compared with 8.7 a year earlier.

In May this year, there were 3175 new dwellings consented.

Those numbers included 1555 stand-alone houses, 1424 townhouses, flats, and units, 109 apartments, and 87 retirement village units.

Stats NZ said the number of dwellings consented each month could vary significantly due to the timing of large multi-dwelling projects, such as townhouses and apartment buildings.

By the regions

New dwellings consented in the year to May 31 amounted to 14,488 in Auckland, down 26%.

The new dwelling consent numbers were down 25% in Waikato and 36% in Wellington.

The decline was less severe in the rest of the North Island, down 18% year-on-year.

In the South Island, new dwellings consents were down 15% in Canterbury and 17% elsewhere.

The Stats NZ data arrived soon after an Infometrics forecaster said house prices must fall at least another 16% to become anything like affordable.

According to the Real Estate Institute, prices were 15.9% below their 2021 peak.

Stats NZ said the annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.2b, down 7% from the year before.

