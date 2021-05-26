Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NanoLayr looks towards a sharemarket listing as demand for its face mask filters continues to grow

3 minutes to read
NanoLayr employees inspect a sheet of nanofibre. Photo / Supplied

NanoLayr employees inspect a sheet of nanofibre. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Textile manufacturer NanoLayr is expanding its business as it continues to experience global demand for its face mask filters and skincare masks.

The Auckland-based firm, formerly known as Revolution Fibres, has recently moved from a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.