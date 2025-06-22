Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Foodstuffs South Island set to open new $28m automated frozen distribution centre

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Foodstuffs South Island’s new $28m automated frozen distribution centre. Photo / George Heard

Foodstuffs South Island’s new $28m automated frozen distribution centre. Photo / George Heard

“It’s a giant pallet hotel,” says Foodstuffs South Island’s Kris Lancaster, entering the yet-to-be-chilled new $28 million automated frozen distribution centre at Hornby.

He is showing off the new, almost-finished frozen distribution centre, which is to increase capacity 222% from the existing 2800 pallets of food stored at the headquarters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property