Foodstuffs South Island’s current frozen capacity at its existing Hornby warehouse is 2800 pallets, but the new centre will boost it to 6240 pallets.
Lancaster, general supply chain general manager, and inbound and cross dock manager Jarryn Wells took the Herald on a tour of the new warehouse, where racks are already installed and finishing works are underway.
Automation within the new centre is via a crane and shuttle technology and Lancaster said that at night, goods would continue to be moved around to make it easier to get items faster during the day.
Storage and retrieval of food has been designed to save space and time, and cut the number of staff needed in freezing conditions within the warehouse.
The crane and shuttle technology is from Italy and PHS Innovate installed it. Two automated cranes will store and fetch the many pallets.
Dedicated picking and staging zones have been designed to make moving all the goods easier.
The new warehouse will gradually be chilled to -22 degrees, ready for its August opening but protecting its big concrete floor means that has to happen over many days, Lancaster said.
Trucks will dock in a sealed area with airlocks to ensure windscreens do not suddenly ice up.