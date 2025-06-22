Kris Lancaster at the new $28m frozen distribution centre at Hornby. Photo / George Heard

“The frozen category is growing, particularly after Covid and with more innovation and finished meals,” he said.

But it’s not just today’s needs that are planned to be met.

“An expanded freezer capacity allows us to manage future business growth,” he said.

Foodstuffs South Island's hub is 35ha and has many distribution centres. This is one of those. Photo / George Heard

Foodstuffs South Island’s current frozen capacity at its existing Hornby warehouse is 2800 pallets, but the new centre will boost it to 6240 pallets.

Lancaster, general supply chain general manager, and inbound and cross dock manager Jarryn Wells took the Herald on a tour of the new warehouse, where racks are already installed and finishing works are underway.

Distribution centre about to be chilled to -22 degrees. Photo / George Heard

Automation within the new centre is via a crane and shuttle technology and Lancaster said that at night, goods would continue to be moved around to make it easier to get items faster during the day.

Storage and retrieval of food has been designed to save space and time, and cut the number of staff needed in freezing conditions within the warehouse.

The crane and shuttle technology is from Italy and PHS Innovate installed it. Two automated cranes will store and fetch the many pallets.

Beside the new distribution centre, other Foodstuffs South Island warehouses operate. Photo / George Heard

Dedicated picking and staging zones have been designed to make moving all the goods easier.

The new warehouse will gradually be chilled to -22 degrees, ready for its August opening but protecting its big concrete floor means that has to happen over many days, Lancaster said.

Kris Lancaster shows off the automated system in the new frozen warehouse. Photo / George Heard

Trucks will dock in a sealed area with airlocks to ensure windscreens do not suddenly ice up.

Oxygen levels in the warehouse will be lowered as a fire-prevention measure.

Fire sprinkler systems cannot operate in such cold buildings so a hypoxic solution has been designed to cut oxygen levels.

Welding within the new DC - dark right now, well ahead of beginning to operate. Photo / George Heard

That is an attempt to proactively prevent fires because ignition is reduced when oxygen levels are lowered.

Four diesel generators have been installed in case of power cuts and 340 solar roof panels of 150kw will be installed to boost supply.

Racking is stacked a vast 15m high within the new warehouse. Photo / George Heard

Capacity will be expanded so much that the warehouse will also be able to house frozen stock from exterior suppliers, which Lancaster referred to as third-party warehousing.

“This gives us the ability to increase vendor stock holding opportunities,” he said.

Foodstuffs South Island new frozen distribution centre

Project started May 2023;

Site works started last March 2024;

Project value: $28m;

Size of site: 2587sq m;

Height of building: 17.2m;

Current frozen capacity: 2800 pallets;

New frozen capacity: 6240 pallets;

Concrete slab: 2300sq m;

Two automated cranes;

340 solar panels of 150kw

Design and construction: Apollo Projects;

Automation installation by PHS Innovate;

Opens August 21.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas. She visited the warehouse courtesy of Foodstuffs South Island.