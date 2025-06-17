In a statement today, Walter & Wild said Hansells’ assets had been acquired by Hansells Acquisition - a newly formed company owned by Walter & Wild.
McKay said multiple bids were evaluated for a potential acquisition, including interest from offshore parties, but Walter & Wild won out.
“As receivers, our role was to assess all available options, this transaction represented the best outcome given the situation which had the added benefit of minimising disruption to employees and the community,” McKay said.
“The receivers would like to thank the employees for all their hard work during the receivership as well as acknowledge the support of customers, suppliers and financiers as continued trading without their collective support would not have been possible.”
Walter & Wild confirmed all employees had been offered roles under the new ownership structure, with operations expected to continue without any interruption.
Walter & Wild chief executive Harry Hart said that by establishing the new structure, it had created a “clean slate”.
“We know this process has, of course, been difficult for all involved.
“We can now focus on stability - supporting our team, serving customers, and proving that Hansells can remain a vital part of the Masterton community and New Zealand story for a long time to come.”
Unsatisfactory pricing led to downfall
It’s the second time Walter & Wild has owned the business.
The Hansells brand was purchased in 2018 as part of the set of acquisitions that formed Walter & Wild.
The Hansells business was then sold to Hansells Masterton in 2023, largely owned by the company’s sole director Alan Stewart.