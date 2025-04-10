Hart family business tips Hansells Masterton into receivership

Hansells Masterton has gone into receivership after facing global supply chain challenges. Photo / Lynda Feringa

10 Apr, 2025 05:30 AM 2 mins to read

A company owned by the Hart family – one of the richest families in New Zealand – has tipped Hansells Masterton into receivership.

Walter and Wild Ltd, as a secured debt holder, has appointed receivers Andrew McKay and Rees Logan from BDO.

Hansells Masterton is a contract manufacturer which also owns the Horley’s brand and licence for the Hansells brand.

Its products include Thriftee juice concentrates, soup mix brand King, liquid sweetener Sucaryl and common pantry items like vanilla essence, tartaric acid, black pepper and curry powder.

The company is also involved in producing milk powder for the export market.