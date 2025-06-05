Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Manufacturing

NZ manufacturers record strongest quarter in seven years, Unleashed report finds

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Beverage manufacturers have reported a strong first quarter, according to a new report from Unleashed.

Beverage manufacturers have reported a strong first quarter, according to a new report from Unleashed.

Manufacturers in almost every industry have reported a boost in revenue and profitability, according to a new report from inventory management software provider Unleashed.

The average small-medium firm generated $310,000 of revenue from January 1 to March 31, 2025, an 80% improvement compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, according

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Manufacturing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manufacturing