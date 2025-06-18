Buyers of the Hansells Masterton business keep staff and maintain operations. Photo / Lynda Feringa
It has been revealed food manufacturer Hansells Masterton owes more than $10 million to staff, ANZ Bank and the Inland Revenue, among other creditors.
BDO’s Andrew McKay and Rees Logan have released their first receivers’ report, detailing the company’s financial situation.
The “iconic New Zealand brand that’s been in Kiwikitchens for 75 years” was put in receivership in April after it defaulted on a loan to Walter & Wild – a company linked to rich-lister Graeme Hart and his son Harry Hart.
Receivers subsequently agreed to sell the business and its assets to a subsidiary of Walter & Wild – Hansells Acquisition Limited – for an undisclosed sum.
Hansells’ products include Thriftee juice concentrates, soup mix brand King, liquid sweetener Sucaryl and common pantry items like vanilla essence, tartaric acid, black pepper and curry powder.
McKay and Logan explained they considered several indicative offers from potential buyers, before agreeing to sell the business to the subsidiary of Walter & Wild.
Hansells Masterton’s former owner and director Alan Stewart hoped the business was sold for a fair price.
“I hope that the price obtained for the sale of the business was in excess of the amount indicated as total liabilities, as the value of assets was far in excess of that amount,” Stewart said.
“I heard there was a much higher offer that the receiver declined to allow them to visit and to look at the business.”
Millions owed
According to the receivers’ report, Hansells Masterton has liabilities of $10.87m.
ANZ Bank is owed $1.82m under a first-ranking general security agreement. The amount continues to accrue interest and charges.
The largest amount owed is to Walter & Wild, which is due $4m under a second-ranking general security agreement as part of a vendor financing arrangement. Interest and charges also continue to accrue on this debt.
A further $707,570 is owed to other secured creditors, including Fletcher Steel, Chelsea Sugar and Ricoh Finance.