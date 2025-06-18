Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Manufacturing
Updated

Hansells Masterton owes more than $10m to staff, ANZ, the Inland Revenue and company linked to the Hart family

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Buyers of the Hansells Masterton business keep staff and maintain operations. Photo / Lynda Feringa

Buyers of the Hansells Masterton business keep staff and maintain operations. Photo / Lynda Feringa

It has been revealed food manufacturer Hansells Masterton owes more than $10 million to staff, ANZ Bank and the Inland Revenue, among other creditors.

BDO’s Andrew McKay and Rees Logan have released their first receivers’ report, detailing the company’s financial situation.

The “iconic New Zealand brand that’s been in Kiwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Manufacturing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manufacturing