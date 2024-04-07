Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Minister Louise Upston questions Government paying $2.34 billion in rent, mortgage supplements

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Thousands of tenants who can't afford all their rent receive an accommodation supplement from Government.

Thousands of tenants who can't afford all their rent receive an accommodation supplement from Government.

The state is helping 364,000 tenants and mortgage holders who can’t afford where they live, paying $2.34 billion annually so they can afford housing, and one minister is asking if this is sustainable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business