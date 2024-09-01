The NZ arm of Michael Hill has reported an 11.8% decline in revenue for FY23 to $114.8 million, down from $132m in 2023.

Crime played a factor in the New Zealand market, with the company saying investment in security measures across the year had a $5m direct impact on earnings.

It also forced the closure of two of its retail locations within the year.

Daniel Bracken, chief executive of Michael Hill, said it was a challenging year for the business. Photo / Supplied

Michael Hill managing director and chief executive officer Daniel Bracken said it was a challenging year for the business, but he was proud of how the team came together.

“While FY24 earnings were disappointing, with challenging economic conditions and inflationary pressures impacting consumers across all markets, the business continued to execute on its clearly articulated strategy, focus on retail fundamentals, and drive topline sales.”

The business also had a brand refresh across its digital platforms, including a new logo and colour palette. It also made changes to in-store visual merchandising and packaging.

Crime continues

The business has been hit especially hard with retail crime in recent years, with ram raids prevalent at several stores across the country.

Bracken said that “security and safeguarding measures remain integral” for the chain.

“We have continued to review our security measures to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our team and customers.”

With “continued offending in New Zealand”, the company rolled out new security measures, including smash-proof glass, extra fog cannons, alarm screamers, and personal alarms for staff.

DNA spray technology was also being used to protect staff and customers.

Bracken said it was “incredibly disturbing” to see the robberies continue and they would prioritise the installation of assault glass across all stores.

Back in June, five men were arrested for a brazen alleged robbery at a West Auckland mall.

The group wearing masks and clad “head to toe” in black stormed the Michael Hill Jeweller at Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre on April 28, using hammers to smash glass cabinets before making off with the loot.

Waitematā West area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie at the time said the group was armed with hammers, an axe, and a machete and smashed their way into several glass display cabinets at the store.

The group then fled in a stolen vehicle.