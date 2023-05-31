Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Michael Hill’s Australian sales see ‘double-digit decline’ amidst Beville acquisition

Alka Prasad
By
4 mins to read
Daniel Bracken, chief executive of Michael Hill, said earnings should be ahead of the prior year. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Bracken, chief executive of Michael Hill, said earnings should be ahead of the prior year. Photo / Supplied

Michael Hill International announced the completion of its acquisition of Australian jeweller Bevilles today but said business “has been more challenging” in the second half of the year with a double-digit decline in Australian transactions.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business