Security guards will be in place at all 34 of Michael Hill’s North Island stores from this month after a series of daylight smash-and-grabs. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Security guards will be in place at all 34 of Michael Hill’s North Island stores after daylight smash-and-grabs in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth.

The news comes after the Michael Hill store at Bayfair, Mount Maunganui was hit by a daylight robbery in March, prompting the business to announce increased security measures in its stores across the country, including fog cannons, additional security cameras, personal alarms for staff, alarm screamers and, in some stores, DNA sprays.

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said the move was additional to existing security measures.

“We are continuing to review our security measures to ensure they are as robust and fail-safe as possible, whilst also working closely with New Zealand police on surveillance, security measures and apprehension of the criminals,” Bracken said.

“With the recent, alarming offending across the Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth, we have identified the need to bolster our security presence outside of Auckland, which has previously held the highest footprint of security guards across our stores.”

There have been three attacks at Michael Hill Jeweller stores in the past week.

“The key priority for us is the protection of our team members and customers,” Bracken said.

Bracken said every New Zealander should be able to go to work or visit a store and feel safe.

The Bayfair Michael Hill team at the store's re-opening 24 hours after it was subjected to a daylight robbery in March.

In-store security guards had already been in place at the Bayfair, Mount Maunganui Michael Hill after the store was robbed during business hours in early March.

The brazen thieves, one allegedly armed, smashed through cabinets, putting jewellery in bags before running out of the shop.

Tauranga Police arrested a local 16-year-old boy on charges relating to the alleged aggravated robbery on March 19.

Michael Hill Rotorua manager Abhi Chawla said having security guards inside the store helped employees to feel more secure.

“Our first priority is our staff’s personal safety,” Chawla said.

“We are taking all the precautions we can to make them feel safe so that when they come in to work, they know that Michael Hill is looking after them.”

Chawla said safety discussions were part of daily staff meetings and the store ran regular drills and training.

“We are looking after our staff’s mental health as well. They are our priority.”

Bracken said police had been quick to respond to recent events.

“A number of arrests [were] made in relation to the incidents. Of those apprehended to date, most are teenagers.”

Police said of the six retail crime incidents over the past week, most offenders have been charged and are before the courts, and the remaining have active lines of inquiry being followed.

“There is concern that criminals are becoming increasingly organised, brazen and violent. This has a direct impact on the safety, wellbeing and health of retail workers and customers in New Zealand,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there are many different types of retailers experiencing different types of crime.

“Police are responding to these incidents at a district and national level with significant investigative action to identify those responsible and prevent re-victimisation.”

The spokesperson said the police’s National Retail Investigation Support Unit collaborated with retailers, including Michael Hill, on prevention advice.

“This is a complex matter and police cannot solve it alone. We need a co-ordinated partnership approach with agencies, communities, iwi and social service providers. We need to work together to prevent this offending.”