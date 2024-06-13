Fresh sighting of wanted man Tom Phillips and his children, Gulf Harbour body in the bag tips to Police, and property prices slide. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Five people have been arrested in relation to an armed smash-and-grab at a jewellery store in a West Auckland mall in April.

The alleged armed robbers, wearing masks and clad “head to toe” in black, stormed the Michael Hill Jeweller at Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre on April 28, using hammers to smash glass cabinets before making off with the loot.

Waitematā West area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, said the group were armed with “hammers, and axe and a machete” and smashed their way into a number of glass display cabinets at the store.

The group then fled in a stolen vehicle.

A witness told the Herald a group of five mask-wearing thieves wielding hammers stormed into the Michael Hill Jeweller and began smashing cabinets.

“I just turned around and made sure my store was closed.”

Five armed robbers clad "head to toe” in black, stormed the Michael Hill Jeweller at Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre on April 28, Photo / NZ Police

The witness said a couple of other stores nearby slammed their shutter doors closed during the robbery.

Another witness who was shopping at the mall said a grey Subaru SUV was used by the robbers.

“Five people entered just next to us, walking fast, and we immediately realised they were going to rob a store because they were dressed in black from head to toe.

“We went out with my husband and called the police. A few minutes later, the helicopter arrived and started flying around NorthWest and Costco.

“Everyone went out of the mall, the fog cannons went off and people were shaking outside in the car park.”

The significant amount of jewellery that police recovered during multiple search warrants across Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

Goldie said police located the stolen vehicle abandoned a short distance away at a park.

“From there our investigation teams completed an area canvas, locating key CCTV and other vehicles involved.

Goldie said police executed a number of search warrants in the past few weeks at properties across Auckland.

“Police recovered a significant amount of stolen jewellery at one of the addresses during a search on May 14.”

Five men, aged 16 to 27, have now been charged with aggravated robbery. Three of the alleged robbers have been remanded in custody and one has been remanded on 24/7 EM bail.

Police at the Northwest Shopping Centre Massey after armed robbers raided the Michael Hill Jeweller store. Photo / Alex Burton

“Our detectives have worked relentlessly to identify and arrest these offenders who committed a violent and blatant aggravated robbery at Michael Hill Jewellery on a busy afternoon with lots of people around going about their business.

“We hope the community can feel reassured that those involved have been held to account,” Goldie said.

Police said they would continue to be visible in and around shopping malls across the region.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.