Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: TVNZ ordered to mediation over cuts; Revealed - Mike McRoberts’ post-Newshub business move; Screen sector funding shake-up - NZ on Air chair: ‘I’ve probably run my race’

Shayne Currie
By
23 mins to read
Outgoing hosts: Newshub's Mike McRoberts and Fair Go's Pippa Wetzell.

Outgoing hosts: Newshub's Mike McRoberts and Fair Go's Pippa Wetzell.

OPINION

TVNZ’s embarrassing employment process blunder over Fair Go, Sunday cuts; Exclusive interview: Mike McRoberts’ big post-TV business move; Screen sector funding shake-ups - NZ on Air chair: ‘I’ve probably run my race’; A new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business