Outgoing hosts: Newshub's Mike McRoberts and Fair Go's Pippa Wetzell.

OPINION

TVNZ’s embarrassing employment process blunder over Fair Go, Sunday cuts; Exclusive interview: Mike McRoberts’ big post-TV business move; Screen sector funding shake-ups - NZ on Air chair: ‘I’ve probably run my race’; A new trust-in-media report paints a more hopeful picture for NZ journalism.

TVNZ forced to mediation over cutbacks

With just days left to run on its popular shows Sunday and Fair Go, a “disappointed” TVNZ has been found wanting - and embarrassingly been ordered to mediation - over the way it consulted staff over the cost-saving proposals.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has today delivered a stern rebuke to TVNZ for failing to adequately discuss and consult with its staff union on the major cost-saving proposals that would see up to 68 jobs cut and the axing of a variety of popular shows.

The authority has ordered that mediation now needs to take place with the E tū union.

“The authority finds that TVNZ has breached cl 10.1.1 of the collective agreement,” ERA member Peter Fuiava said in his determination.

“During the investigation meeting, I alluded to counsel that if this were the outcome, I was minded to direct the parties to mediation to reflect on my determination and to use their best endeavours to find a mutually agreeable outcome.

“If after mediation matters have not resolved, a compliance order shall be issued against TVNZ ordering it comply with cl 10.1.1 of the collective agreement.”

Fair Go host Pippa Wetzell.

TVNZ has 28 days to appeal the ruling to the Employment Court.

The decision appears to leave Sunday and Fair Go in a state of limbo. Sunday was due to finish this weekend and Fair Go within the next fortnight - it’s unclear if the ruling and mediation might give them a short-term reprieve, at least.

In the long run, the ruling may not be enough to save the shows or jobs - and indeed it may even prolong the uncertainty for staff - but the way that TVNZ conducted itself was an important principle that the E tū union felt it needed to challenge.

Today’s decision is certainly a poor outcome for the TVNZ executives and its board who have already been under immense public pressure over the decision to axe some of the broadcaster’s most popular shows and presenters.

In his ruling, Fuiava said: “It has been submitted that requiring TVNZ to redo things now would yield nothing new.

“There are 46 individuals represented by E tū who would say otherwise and who have not had the opportunity to be engaged in a decision-making process at a developmental stage as required by their collective agreement.

“TVNZ have assumed the risk of making workplace changes without the relevant clause in mind and if having to redo things again comes at significant cost, that is a natural consequence of its breach.”

In a statement reported on its 1News website, TVNZ said: “We are disappointed by the decision today from the Employment Relations Authority. We will now take the time to consider the decision and our next steps.”

The case was heard before the ERA this week, with E tū accusing TVNZ of breaching an agreement in workers’ collective contracts, which says the broadcaster needs to involve staff in the “developmental stages of decision-making” relating to change processes.

RNZ’s Lucy Xia reported extensively from the ERA hearing, in which TVNZ revealed it was facing a $30 million revenue hole for this financial year ending June 30.

As Xia reported, TVNZ chief operating officer Brent McAnulty was earlier asked by authority member Peter Fuiava what the consequences would be if TVNZ had to backtrack on redundancy processes and consult the likes of Fair Go and Sunday staff all over again.

“If that’s the decision of the authority, we will abide, but it would come at a lot of disruption to those shows and also the entire news team,” said McAnulty.

“I do know some people involved in those shows, reluctantly looking to move on, others in other areas have left the business... it would be upsetting for a few people who’ve said to me they want to move on.

“Even dragging this out has caused them concern,” he said.

Mike McRoberts’ big new business role

The excitement in Mike McRoberts’ voice is unmistakable. After a tumultuous few weeks, one of our best-known broadcasters has some good news of his own to announce.

As McRoberts’ final 6pm Newshub bulletin looms in early July, the long-serving newsreader has landed a new role in the media industry, a challenge away from the bright television studio lights and, happily for him, the need to wear a tie every day.

Media Insider can reveal McRoberts will join the National Business Review as Te Ao Māori editor in August - a month after the closure of Newshub.

In an exclusive interview, McRoberts has spoken of his excitement at developing his career in a new arena, and the chance to delve into the Māori economy, bringing previously untold stories to the public eye.

“I’m thrilled, I couldn’t be happier,” McRoberts said.

He said he had always prided himself on having a good read on the media industry and trends, but the proposed closure (and later confirmation) in late February of the entire Newshub news operation had come as a shock.

“From that moment, I guess I started thinking about the next steps and what I wanted to do,” McRoberts said.

“I knew that I wanted to do something meaningful - I’ve been on a bit of a journey with te reo and te ao Māori. It’s something that I’ve taken a lot of joy from and also seen a huge gap in terms of information and understanding and so I thought that would be a good area for me to move into.”

Newshub newsreaders Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

He was already well down the track of looking for a new challenge before it was announced in mid-April that Stuff would take over the 6pm news bulletin on Three on Saturday, July 6 - the day after McRoberts and Samantha Hayes present the last Newshub at 6 bulletin.

Media Insider revealed this week that Hayes would cross over to Stuff to read the news for the new-look bulletin.

McRoberts earlier knew, instinctively, that a gig under the new regime was not for him - while he’s pleased for those who are moving to Stuff he says he has no sense of “Fomo”, the fear of missing out.

By McRoberts’ estimates, he’s done about 4700 news bulletins. He says he had been prepared to sit the rest of the year out, and was looking forward to a breather but the NBR opportunity was too good to pass up.

He will start in August after taking the rest of July off - he and his wife Heidi Ettema are planning a holiday to Los Angeles. “The honeymoon we haven’t had yet!”

The couple, who married early last year, plan to “see some amazing bands and just have a good time”.

When the Newshub proposal was first announced, NBR publisher Todd Scott had reached out to him to offer moral support.

As the weeks passed, the NBR developed the idea of the new role.

“The Māori economy is an area we have been working on for years and we are now set to move into our next phase with Mike concentrating on all aspects of this area,” said NBR editor-in-chief (strategy) Grant Walker.

“Mike’s excitement and mana can only enhance our knowledge and understanding of what is set to become a $100 billion economy by 2030.”

McRoberts (Ngāti Kahungunu) reiterates this in our interview: “It’s a massive economy - $70 billion at the moment and to be $100 billion in a few years’ time.

“There are so many stories out there. We hear a lot about the authorities and iwi but there are 60,000 small and medium Māori business owners in New Zealand. That’s a lot of stories which aren’t being told, and I’m really looking forward to that.”

He said he wasn’t pretending to be an expert in business.

“That to me is the excitement of the challenge of taking on this role. I think as a journalist, if you go into a story knowing all the answers, where’s the news?

“It’s something that I want to do. It’s why I’m stepping away from news presenting - I’ve had a great run with that and got a lot out of it, but it’s time now for me to develop and grow as a person and as a journalist.”

The role allows him to work across all disciplines - writing, video and audio - depending on what the story and audience demands.

Aside from that, there are also some other attractions.

A new photograph of him is distinctively different - less television publicity-like, and no tie. “I’m reliably informed by Todd that I don’t have to bother with a tie anymore, which is fantastic!”

Newshub Live at 6 newsreader Mike McRoberts.

McRoberts has met some of his very best friends at Warner Bros Discovery and he says those relationships will endure - he is great mates with Ryan Bridge and close to other colleagues such as Hayes.

McRoberts says July 5 - the date of the final Newshub news bulletin - still seems a long way off.

“It’s been a bit of a strange time at work because obviously, some are moving on to the new show. Others have picked up roles elsewhere. And then there are others who are still uncertain about what the future holds.

“We’ve all been mindful of that. We’ve always been a really supportive group - I love that about the culture at Three. As it gets closer to July the fifth, there’ll be some pretty emotional times. It’s a little bit hard not to be - it’s been such a big part of my life.

“I’ve loved my time at Three and I love the role that I’ve had and the opportunities that’s given me but I feel I’ve reached that equilibrium. I’ve given a lot to Three and it’s given a lot to me and I feel like we’re in a good balance at the moment. It’s a nice time to step away.”

McRoberts also adds: “The Māori expression, ‘ka mua, ka muri’ - looking back in order to move forward - perfectly encapsulates this new chapter. It’s about learning from the past to inform and enrich our future.”





Pike River movie: First image

Melanie Lynskey (left) and Robyn Malcolm as they appear in the new Pike River movie. Photo / Matt Grace

The first image of the film Pike River - starring Robyn Malcolm, Melanie Lynskey and Lucy Lawless - has been released today.

Lynskey (Yellowjackets, The Last of Us, Heavenly Creatures) and Malcolm (After the Party, Far North, Outrageous Fortune) play Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse respectively - two women who lost men in the mine and who have helped lead the charge for justice.

Twenty-nine men died in the Pike River mine explosion in November 2010.

More than 40 actors will appear in the movie, including Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder, Xena: Warrior Princess) as unionist Helen Kelly and Tim Gordon (The Kick) as Pike Family Committee spokesman Bernie Monk.

Directed by Rob Sarkies (Out of the Blue, Consent: The Louise Nicholas Story, Scarfies), and written by Fiona Samuel (Consent, Bliss, Piece of My Heart), the movie is supported by NZ on Air and the New Zealand Film Commission and will be distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Madman.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have actors of Melanie and Robyn’s calibre in the film,” said Sarkies in a statement today.

“Their outstanding performances will remind audiences everywhere of the human cost of these kinds of events, as well as the importance of fighting for what you believe is right. Our entire cast and crew were inspired by the courage of the Pike River families and have worked so hard to do their story justice.”

A release date for the movie has not been announced.

Screen sector shake-up: NZ on Air chair set to depart

Dr Ruth Harley holds one of the most expansive and impressive CVs in the media and screen industry - the former boss of NZ on Air and the NZ Film Commission, and former chief executive of their Australian equivalent, Screen Australia.

In more recent years, her skillsets have been used in boardrooms with an extensive career in governance including, for the past six years, as chair of NZ on Air.

But a Government shake-up is under way at our screen funding agencies with time set to be called on both Harley and New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) chair Alastair Carruthers.

Carruthers’ pending departure from the NZFC was confirmed by Media Insider this week, while Harley’s tenure at NZ on Air expired on May 1 - and in a phone call with Media Insider on Thursday, she confirmed she was not expecting to have her term extended again.

Her initial three-year tenure in 2018 was extended for another three years in 2021.

“I believe I will not be staying on, however I don’t have a leaving date,” Harley told Media Insider.

NZ on Air chair Dr Ruth Harley.

While she has yet to officially meet Paul Goldsmith in his capacity as Media and Communications Minister - they will do so in the next week - she said previous minister Melissa Lee had indicated that her tenure would not be renewed.

After six years, she did not expect to stay.

“I’m pale, female and stale,” she laughed.

“In other words, I’m older. I think I’ve probably run my race. No doubt I’ll stay connected one way or another, but I don’t have a plan because I don’t have a date.

“I do lots of other things. I’ve got a little thing I do with the [Wellington] City Council and I’m on the Sculpture Trust and I’m on the Victoria University Foundation. So I’ve got a few other things that I do and I enjoy them. I like working - I’ve done it for a long time and I like it.”

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goldsmith confirmed a number of announcements were looming. “The new Government is looking to make changes in the leadership of key arts organisations, and we are moving swiftly to do so,” he said.

Asked specifically about Harley’s role, he said: “I will need to meet with Ruth Harley and the NZ on Air leadership team before I rule anything in or out.”

The changes at the very top of the NZ Film Commission and likely NZ on Air come amid speculation the two organisations might eventually amalgamate - a topic of much interest, discussion and debate in the screen industry.

A new-look “Screen New Zealand”, while likely still a year or two away at least, could then consider funding for projects in a consistent way, taking into account how audiences barely differentiate how they watch content across all screens (film, TV, phones, laptops) in the digital age.

Harley - a former CEO of Screen Australia who set up that agency along the same lines 16 years ago - says she comes and goes on the idea for New Zealand.

“I don’t have a firm view on it... I can argue it both ways,” she said.

“It needs a lot of thinking.”

There was nothing wrong with the merged organisation in Australia. “It was good”, she said, and there would be efficiencies in the New Zealand context.

While she said others would disagree, she still believed there were differences between screen productions - film was definitely a “different sensibility”, she said.

“The other night I went to The Moon is Upside Down and yes, it will probably be on a streamer but it just isn’t a television drama. I’m conscious of the fact there is something different.

“When you take it all as a spectrum, you can go from something that’s absolutely popular like Shortland Street to high art and obscure at that end of film, and that’s a continuum. But if you’ve only got the one agency, you’re probably going to be pretty middle of the road.”

The future of Shortland Street is up in the air.

Meanwhile, Harley is also well aware of the extra public funding pressures coming on the likes of NZ on Air amid industry cutbacks.

In her personal view, she’s pleased to see the NZFC-administered screen production grant being applied to television drama - “that’s a game-changer” - and would like to see even more tweaks.

“What I like about that arrangement is it puts much more control in the hands of the producer, and that’s where it should be.

“I think agencies are a fact of life but putting control into the hands of producers encourages entrepreneurialism. It gives them an opportunity to actually run their business. They know that if they do X, Y and Z, they’re going to get the money.

“There’s not, from their point of view, that vagary of ‘do we get over the line this time or has somebody else got a better claim?’”

She supports the likes of Shortland Street becoming eligible for the domestic screen production grant. “It does employ a lot of people, it does [uncover] a lot of talent.”

In her personal opinion, it was likely NZ on Air would broaden its funding approach in future years, in light of the production cutbacks in the commercial sector.

“Personally, I think we would be doing that on an IP basis. Why wouldn’t we be focusing on New Zealand IP?”

But there was also a tough call on what would miss out on funding, given the overall pool of money would not be increasing.

She also personally believed there would be more pressure to fund current affairs.

“But again, if you’re going to do that, you have to stop doing something else. And what is that thing? I’ve not got a clear view at all on what we might stop doing in order to fill the gaps. With the same money, you can’t do business as usual and fill the gaps.

“Apart from that, it’s all straightforward!”

TVNZ chair has minister’s ‘full confidence’

TVNZ chair and outgoing NZFC chair Alastair Carruthers. Photo / Ted Baghurst

While he’s about to lose his role as NZFC chair, Alastair Carruthers’ role as TVNZ chair is safe, says Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith.

The pair will meet next week - part of a round of meetings for the newly minted media minister.

Goldsmith said yesterday that Carruthers would continue as TVNZ chair “with my full confidence”.

Last Friday, Media Insider revealed concerns within the industry about the dual roles held by Carruthers, given the likely increasing overlap of NZFC and TVNZ matters.

On Monday, Goldsmith revealed that Carruthers would be stepping down as NZFC chair.

A spokesman said this was “not specifically” as a result of the conflict concerns.

“I haven’t yet met with Mr Carruthers in his role in TVNZ, and will do so in the coming days,” Goldsmith said.

“In my role as Arts and Culture Minister, I have agreed with him that I will appoint a new chair of the New Zealand Film Commission. That process is under way.”

Carruthers said: “My understanding is it will be later this year. I am not going to say any more.”

One Good Text (part 1)

The Times' new owner and publisher Bo Burns.

This week we catch up with two people for the One Good Text segment. Firstly, we hear from east Auckland businesswoman Bo Burns, who recently bought Howick-based Times Media, and is introducing a digital-first strategy to a well-known local masthead.

One Good Text with Bo Burns.

A matter of trust...

A newly released independent report paints a brighter picture of trust in New Zealand media than a recent academic study.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage (MCH) has released a report into the state of New Zealand media, some of which draws on a specially commissioned media consumption survey of more than 2000 people.

A suite of questions in the survey is focused on audience trust and reveals 57 per cent of respondents agree (strongly agree or somewhat agree) that “news reporting is trustworthy”.

While that number is barely above 50 per cent, it is a healthier result than a recent and widely reported AUT survey.

In that academic study, 33 per cent of people “strongly” or “tend to” agree that they “trust the news most of the time”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to media at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Of course, these are entirely different surveys with different methodologies, questions and timings.

The AUT survey, conducted by Horizon Research Ltd in February, was of 1033 people (18 years old or over).

The MCH media consumption survey, commissioned by Angus and Associates and conducted using the Dynata panel last August, was of 2016 people (18 years old or over).

Both surveys were conducted online.

They both show New Zealand media companies have a job to do in rebuilding trust but some of the industry angst created by the AUT survey may need to be put in perspective.

Certainly, digital audience numbers show that news websites continue to enjoy massive reach. Stuff (with a monthly unique audience of 2.15 million) and the NZ Herald (with a monthly unique audience of 1.95 million) are way out in front of most other New Zealand websites in general (aside from Facebook and Google).

The RNZ and Newshub websites also record monthly unique audiences of more than one million.

The media consumption survey shows 48 per cent of people agree that “news reporting is fair and balanced”. Forty-three per cent of people agree that media organisations are trustworthy.

Again, a lot of work to do, but these results are not as bleak as the AUT numbers.

Where the two surveys are reasonably similar is questions over people’s willingness to pay for news over the past 12 months - 24 per cent said they had done so in the AUT survey, compared with 31 per cent in the media consumption survey.

Media industry’s contribution to GDP

The full Angus & Associates report, released by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage last week, shows New Zealand media contributed just under $4.2 billion to New Zealand’s GDP in 2022, up 8 per cent from the previous year.

It will be interesting to see how future reports measure the GDP contribution in 2023 and a so-far tumultuous 2024.

The Angus & Associates report says the media industry employed 25,398 people in 2022 - just under 1 per cent of the population.

That number has most certainly been reduced now, with cutbacks at every major commercial media business in New Zealand in 2024, including TVNZ. In July, Warner Bros Discovery will shut its Newshub newsroom and news brand, with almost 300 jobs lost across a range of disciplines.

There are positive results in the report - and the media consumption survey - about audience engagement, with nine in 10 respondents saying they have engaged in news in the past week, and almost 70 per cent in the past day.

“The baseline data captures a ‘moment in time’ in a dynamic system, where change is the norm and where members of the sector and their platforms/channels are constantly evolving to keep pace with new technology and audience needs and expectations,” says the report.

“While results on some measures may cause concern – for example, audience trust in media, or social inclusion – it is not possible to conclude solely from the baseline data whether the system is in ‘good’, ‘poor’ or ‘indifferent’ health overall, nor what the future holds; for example, whether AI will be an enabler or an inhibitor of the media system; or whether audience trust will decline in response to ever more sophisticated disinformation, misinformation and algorithms that dictate what the audience sees and consumes.”

The report says future measures would confirm trends and enable the ministry to identify issues that threatened the long-term sustainability of the system “and to work with the media sector on solutions”.

One Good Text (part 2)

In another text exchange, we catch up with Matt Heath, host of Radio Hauraki’s breakfast show - and newly published author. His book, A Life Less Punishing - described as a “funny, insightful guide to mastering your emotions and getting the most out of life” - is released on May 28.

Matt Heath - now a published author.

One Good Text with Matt Heath.

Lifeline for MAFs NZ/Traitors NZ?

Paul Henry hosts The Traitors NZ. Image / Three

Warner Bros Discovery is not completely ruling out the possibility that shows such as Married at First Sight NZ and The Traitors NZ could still appear next year.

Both shows will screen on Three this year - there had been fears that would be the last time viewers might see those particular formats, given the news and production cutbacks at Warner Bros Discovery.

But the network says if strong funding and/or production partners can be found - it is likely they’d need to front up with the vast majority of the costs - then the shows may still go ahead.

With much discussion around future funding models, watch this space ... or screen.

Where there’s a Will...

Several outgoing Newshub broadcasters and journalists are slowly, but surely, finding new roles.

Another familiar name and voice has a new home on Auckland-based Pacific Media Network’s 531pi radio breakfast show.

Former Newshub and Newstalk ZB reporter William Terite (Cook Islands/Māori) will host 531pi’s Pacific Mornings show, from 6am-9am, from Monday.

Pacific Media Network has two radio stations - Niu FM and 531pi.

PMN head of content Susana Guttenbeil said Terite’s appointment as Pacific Mornings host demonstrated the organisation’s commitment to quality journalism and meeting the information and news needs of Pacific audiences.

Former Newshub and Newstalk ZB broadcaster William Terite is joining Pacific Media Network as host of the Pacific Mornings radio show.

“It’s been a nine-month search to find a host that has the right combination of skills to drive the show and help us take it to the next level,” she said.

“It wasn’t enough just being a capable radio host, we wanted someone who was passionate about exploring news from a Pacific lens, who could operate in a multimedia environment, who knew how to celebrate our communities and also highlight the challenges we face, including holding those in charge to account when needed.”

PMN has also bolstered its newsroom with the addition of former Stuff reporter Christine Rovoi to the news team as a senior journalist, alongside Alakihihifo Vaiala, who has been appointed to a Parliament-based role as political reporter.

Executive producer Samson Samasoni has been leading a transformation of the breakfast show.

“It will be a fast-paced news show, with new segments to be introduced from 13 May,” he said.

“But we’re also mindful that our audience may need us to help break down issues to help build understanding and create meaningful dialogue that fosters informed perspectives and engagement within our diverse Pacific communities.

“We’re unashamedly Pacific, and will use Pacific approaches and values such as talanoa (communicating) and fa’aaloalo (respect) in the way we cover stories, but also draw on our humour and spirituality.”

Terite said he had always been passionate about sharing stories that mattered to Pacific communities. “I am incredibly humbled to be taking on this new role, and helping to amplify the unique voices and stories of our Pacific communities.”

Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.