Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ chair Alastair Carruthers stepping down from NZ Film Commission role

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
Alastair Carruthers had been serving as both New Zealand Film Commission and TVNZ chair. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Alastair Carruthers had been serving as both New Zealand Film Commission and TVNZ chair. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The Government is letting go another Labour Government appointee from a public board, with the New Zealand Film Commission chair to vacate the role. Will he stay on as TVNZ chair?

TVNZ chair Alastair Carruthers will step down as New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) chair, amid speculation about his future as the head of the state broadcaster’s board.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business