Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: What National, Labour can learn from Greens' co-leader James Shaw dilemma

7 minutes to read
James Shaw addresses the media after confirming he will contest the Green Party's co-leadership again. Video / Mark Mitchell

James Shaw addresses the media after confirming he will contest the Green Party's co-leadership again. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION

What doesn't kill you, apparently makes you stronger. So it is turning out for the Greens.
Trouble within any party always lies close to the surface, as various factions or points of view compete.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.