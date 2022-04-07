Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Matthew Hooton: Green Party co-leadership - Chloe Swarbrick odds on to join Marama Davidson, replacing James Shaw

6 minutes to read
Ukrainian foreign minister makes a plea for support before attacks, retailers hike prices after most fail to meet targets and the number of vehicles towed from Parliament protest revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ukrainian foreign minister makes a plea for support before attacks, retailers hike prices after most fail to meet targets and the number of vehicles towed from Parliament protest revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Matthew Hooton

OPINION:

The stage is being set for Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick to join Marama Davidson as a co-leader of the Green Party, replacing James Shaw.

This requires amending the party's constitution, which currently demands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.