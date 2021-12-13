Voyager 2021 media awards
Mass exodus: 12,000 flying out of Auckland on Air New Zealand when border opens

8 minutes to read
Air New Zealand's domestic network will be boosted from Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

More than 12,000 people are booked to fly out of Auckland on Air New Zealand on Wednesday when internal travel restrictions are lifted from the city four months after they were imposed.

Auckland Airport is

