Freightways outlook and Fonterra vote drive upbeat day for NZ sharemarket - Market close

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fonterra farmers voted to sell some of its most recognisable brands to French giant Lactalis for $4.2 billion.

The New Zealand sharemarket rose today, driven by a positive outlook from Freightways, and the near-unanimous decision to sell Fonterra’s Mainland business to French giant Lactalis.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.37% or 50.080 points to 13,459.29 after 35.2 million shares worth $115m were traded.

