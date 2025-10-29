Meta’s profit plunged after a US$16b tax hit, though revenue surged 26%. Photo / Getty Images

Meta shares dived more than 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant reported a US tax charge took a roughly US$16 billion bite out of its quarterly profit.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp said that its net income would have reached US$18.64 billion in the recent quarter had it not been for a one-time tax charge prompted by provisions in President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded analyst expectations at US$51.2b, a 26% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Meta also notched up the forecast of how much money it expects to spend this year as it invests heavily in being a leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company said it expects capital expenditures to tally somewhere between US$70-$72b, at the higher end of a range it had previously disclosed.